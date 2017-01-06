Winona schools chief out following plagiarism questions

The superintendent of the Winona Area school district in southeast Minnesota resigned Thursday following plagiarism allegations.

In December, the board voted to accept a resignation from then-superintendent Stephen West that would have taken effect June 30. Thursday's agreement moved up West's departure date to Jan. 5.

West did not respond to a request for comment. School board chair Ben Baratto would not comment on the reason for the resignation.

The move follows reports in the Winona Post that West plagiarized part of the district's technology plan. Baratto said West also claimed to hold a doctorate from St. Mary's University when he took the position. A spokesperson for St. Mary's said West does not hold that degree.

The resignation does not include any admissions of wrongdoing. The document does include an agreement by West and the district "not to make any disparaging comments or statements about one another" following the resignation.