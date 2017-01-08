Water service returns to Blaine, boil water alert in place

Updated: 10:45 a.m. | Published 9:45 a.m.

Water service has begun to return to homes and businesses in Blaine, but city officials are still trying to figure out why the Minneapolis suburb was without water for more than two hours Sunday morning.

Public Services manager Bob Therres said residents should boil their water for the next 24 hours, or until otherwise notified by the city.

Blaine Mayor Tom Ryan said the water pressure dropped just after 8 a.m. and then the city's homes and businesses lost service entirely.

But Ryan said early indications do not point to a water main break.

"Usually you'd have water shooting all over the place, but this time we're not getting any calls about water, and it's weird because it doesn't make any sense. It would be one part of the city, not the whole city. This is the entire city."

The city has told residents to expect limited water pressure. It's currently working to cross-connect with neighboring cities to obtain water and fill its water towers. The city is also asking residents to use water sparingly.

Blaine has around 64,000 residents.

The city says it will release more information once the emergency operations center is running.