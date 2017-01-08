Minneapolis reports first homicide of the year

The city of Minneapolis has recorded its first homicide of the year.

Police say a man and woman were shot in the city's downtown area shortly before 2:30 a.m. The male victim died at the scene. The female victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where she's expected to recover.

The incident comes on the heels of a shooting early Saturday morning in downtown Minneapolis where three people were injured.

Minneapolis police say they are interviewing witnesses and checking with business owners in the area to see if the incident was captured on surveillance cameras. No arrests have been made.

In a statement, Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges said "this type of violence will not be tolerated in any part of our city."