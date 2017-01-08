More officers added to Warehouse District following weekend gun violence

Minneapolis police plan to add additional officers in the city's Warehouse District because of increased gun violence. Over the weekend, police responded to two downtown shooting incidents. One early Sunday resulted in the city's first recorded homicide of the year.

In a statement, police chief Janee Harteau said the department will add uniform and plain clothes officers to the area. She said violent, often chronic offenders, have been using weapons without regard to police presence.

"I am concerned about the lack of adequate consequences and the increasing number of repeat offenders who continue to be the driving force behind our violent crime."

Investigators say this weekend's two cases are similar, though unrelated. They began with altercations and the victims in both incidents were targeted.

Early Sunday morning, officers found two adult victims with gunshot wounds. A male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A female victim is expected to survive. On Saturday, three people were injured in an early morning shooting.