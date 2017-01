Political Junkie: The chaotic week ahead

Ken Rudin Courtesy Doby Photography/NPR

Political Junkie Ken Rudin looked ahead to President-elect Donald Trump's busy week of Senate confirmations and where Trump stands on Russia's involvement in the 2016 election.

"In the aftermath of his intelligence briefings, he has still insisted there was no Russian interference in the election," said Rudin.

But the intelligence community is convinced that, "Moscow had a favorite."

To hear the entire segment, use the audio player above.