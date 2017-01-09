Russia's long-term strategy is bad news for the west

Many Kremlin watchers, including foreign policy advisor Molly McKew, think there's a new world order taking shape, with Putin's Russia at the swirling center.

With Eastern European countries as the canaries in the coal mine, some wonder if President-elect Donald Trump will be able to heed their warnings. Trump needs to make sense of the shifting landscape in time to retain America's place in the pecking order.

Will American democracy slide into decline, losing a war it doesn't even know it's fighting?

MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke with Molly McKew, a foreign policy and strategy consultant, and Stephen Sestanovich from the Council on Foreign Relations on the Russian long-view and how a Trump presidency may help or hurt our battle in the new Cold War.

