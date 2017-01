Lawmakers off to a fast start in St. Paul

Lawmakers are in St. Paul Monday as the 2017 legislative session enters its second week.

Taxes and spending, health care, and a public works bonding bill are all expected to be big issues. And of course, it's all happening back in the Capitol, which reopened last week after a three-year renovation.

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with political reporter Brian Bakst about the session so far and what might come next.

