2 more presumed CWD-infected deer found in Minnesota

Two additional deer in southeastern Minnesota are suspected of being infected with chronic wasting disease.

The Department of Natural Resources said the deer were found near Preston, Minn., likely bringing the total number of deer testing positive for the disease in recent months to five.

Chronic wasting disease is a fatal brain disease to deer, elk and moose but is not known to affect human health. To tackle the problem, the DNR has ordered a special deer hunt that will last until Jan. 15.

After that, the DNR says it may consider removing more deer from the area.

"We won't make any final decisions until after Jan. 15 when the special hunt concludes," said DNR wildlife research manager Lou Cornicelli. "But with the discovery of an infected deer 5 miles north of Preston and these two new presumptive positive deer, it's prudent that we increase our original surveillance goal of sampling 900 adult deer."

The DNR has also issued landowner shooting permits that kick in on Jan. 16 and instituted a deer feeding ban that includes Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted and Winona counties.

The deer feeding ban makes it illegal to place or have food capable of attracting wild deer, including salt or mineral blocks.

The last time a deer in the state tested positive for chronic wasting disease was in 2010.