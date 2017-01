Baseel Farah walks out of Leading Insurance Agency as the insurance agency helps enroll people in health insurance plans under the Affordable Care Act on February 13, 2014 in Miami, Fla.

The Republican-controlled Senate is beginning the process of repealing the Affordable Care Act.

However, Cornell University Economics Professor Robert Frank warns repealing Obamacare "would unleash the awesome power of loss aversion."

To hear the full Opinion and Commentary segment, use the audio player above.