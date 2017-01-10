Tips: Read more, and read more adventurously, in 2017

If you're in a reading rut or struggling to find time, shake up your reading routine. This year, read a book in translation. Read a book out loud. Read a book from a genre you've never tried.

Giving yourself a reading goal — whether it's a number (one a month) or a genre (more biographies) — is a good place to begin. Here are five other tips from The Thread on how to book out your 2017.

Never leave home without one. MPR News graphic

You may be surprised where you find five, 10 or even 15 spare minutes to dive into your book. In the age of e-books, which you can easily rent from your library, it's never been easier to have a book with you everywhere you go. You don't even need a dedicated e-reader device: Most smart phones have e-book apps.

See what your friends and co-workers are reading. MPR News graphic

There's no better way to mix up your reading habits than to borrow from friends and co-workers. Find someone who reads outside your typical tastes and swap favorites.

If a novel seems daunting, pick up a short story collection. MPR News graphic

Short stories are the perfect prescription for busy readers. They're quick and easy to devour in one sitting.

Read outside what you know. MPR News graphic

Read a book from another country, from another religion, from another political perspective, from another time. Read outside your comfort zone.

The book is usually better anyway. Finish it before you see the movie -- it's always good to have a deadline. MPR News graphic

Hollywood often gets its best ideas from the bookshelf. Catch up on the thrillers, memoirs and family dramas that have caught filmmakers's attention.