Minnesota lawmakers eye insurance subsidies for individuals

Last week, House and Senate Republicans proposed a fix to high insurance premiums for Minnesotans who aren't eligible for federal subsidies. It would provide $285 million in rebates for about 125,000 people who buy health coverage on MNsure or directly from health care companies. The proposal is similar to one laid out by DFL Gov. Mark Dayton, but also has some key differences.

The urgency comes from a Jan. 31 deadline for Minnesotans to buy insurance on the individual market.

Meanwhile, Republicans in Congress have said that they will repeal the Affordable Care Act, casting doubt on the future of the law.

Two Minnesota lawmakers joined MPR News host Tom Weber to talk about the proposal on the table and what else it will take to curb rising health insurance costs. His guests were Rep. Tina Liebling (DFL-Rochester) and Rep. Matt Dean (R-Dellwood).

