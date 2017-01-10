Senate Democrats question vetting of Cabinet picks with slew of hearings

Speaking to reporters after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says all Cabinet nominees will be properly vetted, despite concerns voiced by Democrats and the Office of Government Ethics.
Speaking to reporters after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says all Cabinet nominees will be properly vetted, despite concerns voiced by Democrats and the Office of Government Ethics. 