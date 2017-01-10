Clemency effort focused on end of Obama presidency

In his final days in office, President Obama is expected to grant clemency to dozens, even hundreds, of federal prisoners.

It's a unique power of the presidency that Obama has turned into one of his signature initiatives.

Nearly three years ago, the Justice Department asked for help canvassing the federal prison system for low-level, nonviolent offenders who could be released early through executive order.

One of the lawyers who answered his call is JaneAnne Murray, a law professor at the University of Minnesota who is also on the steering committee of Clemency Project 2014. It has reviewed thousands of requests for clemency.

She spoke with MPR's Cathy Wurzer about her work over the past few years and the clemency decisions she's waiting for Obama to make.

