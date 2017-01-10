Update: 'In the Dark's' Madeleine Baran on the latest in Stearns County

Ryan Larson Jeff Thompson for APM Reports

"In the Dark" is a podcast that explored why it took almost 27 years to find Jacob Wetterling, an 11-year-old boy kidnapped and murdered on Oct. 22, 1989. Much of Madeline Baran's reporting focused on the investigation, and it points a finger at the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

Baran spoke with MPR News host Tom Weber about a lawsuit filed against the Stearns County sheriff in a different case. Ryan Larson, who is featured in the podcast, says he was falsely accused of killing a police officer in 2012. He was held in jail for several days. No charges were filed. Larson has decided to sue the Stearns County Attorney and others for violating his constitutional rights.

Larson's case was just one of many Baran featured on the episode, "What's going on down there?" which explored why Stearns County does "such a poor job" of solving major crimes.

