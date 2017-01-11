Analysis: Trump's first press conference as president-elect

President-elect Donald Trump has held his first press conference since the election Wednesday morning.

MPR News host Tom Weber followed the conference with Eric Schwartz, professor and dean of the Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota.

Schwartz provided reactions to and analysis of Trump's speech and examined some of issues that the president-elect raised, including health care and the role of media under a his administration.

