Political analysts discuss Obama's farewell address

President Barack Obama gave his farewell address Tuesday night from McCormick Place in Chicago, overlooking Lake Michigan.

With his signature health care legislation at risk after President-elect Donald Trump takes office at the end of the month and with the Democratic party looking for leadership, President Obama seeks to cement his no-drama legacy on unsteady ground.

Two guests shared their thoughts on Obama's speech: Reed Galen, a Republican strategist and commentator, and Khalilah Brown-Dean, a professor of political science at Quinnipiac University.

