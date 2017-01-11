Hegseth in contention for VA secretary

Minnesota's Pete Hegseth is said to be under consideration to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs.

President-elect Donald Trump still has two nominations to make for his Cabinet: the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

One candidate Trump is considering for the V.A. is Minnesota-native and Army veteran Pete Hegseth. Hegseth, 36, doesn't have any experience leading a large organization, let alone one with nearly 350,000 employees. He also supports privatizing parts of the VA, a highly unpopular opinion among veterans.

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with Washington Post reporter Lisa Rein, who's been covering Trump's search for a leader of the veterans department.