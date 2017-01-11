6 people injured in explosion at Minnesota truck plant

Updated: 2:45 p.m. | Posted: 12:20 p.m.

Six people were hurt in an explosion in a Dodge Center truck manufacturing plant Wednesday morning.

The explosion happened at McNeilus Trucking and Manufacturing, a major employer in the town 70 miles southeast of Minneapolis.

Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose said two victims with severe burns were airlifted to Region's Hospital in Saint Paul.

Two others went to the Mayo Clinic by ambulance, and the rest were treated on-site for minor injuries.

The area around the plant is open and safe, Rose said, but that officials are still figuring out what happened. "It's a full on investigation right now, so there's a lot of activity inside," Rose said. "But as far as the plant production is concerned, they're done for the day."

Rose said the explosion happened in the facility's paint building.