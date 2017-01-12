Art Hounds: Larry Long and Jomama Jones

This week on Art Hounds: Jomama Jones performs in Red Wing, Larry Long is back at the Dakota and Walker Art Center offers its "Out There" series.

Poet Jim Lenfestey loves to see American troubadour Larry Long perform, and he plans to bring a crowd with him this Saturday to the Dakota in Minneapolis for Long's "American Roots Revue." Guest performers include Robert Robinson — the "Pavarotti of Gospel" — J.D. Steele and Tonia Hughes. The show draws from gospel, blues, folk, rock, R&B and more. Shows are at 7 and 9 p.m.

Red Wing Arts Association Director Mary Lee recommends that folks pay a visit to the beautiful Sheldon Theatre for an evening of music and performance with Jomama Jones in "Radiate." The mythical R&B diva is the creation of Daniel Alexander Jones, and her story is that of an expat who comes back to America and is dismayed by what she sees. Prepare for an evening of music designed to inspire your own personal comeback.

Urban planner Lisa Middag encourages you to check out the Walker Art Center's "Out There" series, which presents cutting-edge performances from artists around the world. Middag loves not just the performances but the conversations and ideas they inspire. This weekend Faye Driscoll brings her dancers back for Part 2 of her "Thank You for Coming" trilogy, which examines the gaps between what we say and what we do.