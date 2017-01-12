Climate Cast: Can scientists predict the effects of climate change?

President-elect Donald Trump's pick for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, said on Wednesday that he believed greenhouse gases were affecting the atmosphere.

But he also said he was skeptical about our ability to predict the impact.

So what can scientists say with confidence about the future of climate change?

MPR News' chief meteorologist Paul Huttner spoke to Washington Post deputy weather editor Angela Fritz about climate change predictions and 2016 being the hottest year on record globally.

To hear the full discussion, use the audio player above.