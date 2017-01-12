Lawmakers aren't happy with the use of luxury suites

• Subscribe to the MPR News with Tom Weber podcast
This week state lawmakers grilled the head of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, the state board that oversees the new Vikings stadium, about the use of two luxury suites.
The hearing stemmed from a series of stories first written by Rochelle Olson from the Star Tribune. MPR News host Tom Weber talked with Olson about the controversy.
