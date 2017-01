Politico's Gabriel Debenedetti on our political future

Analysis from political reporter Gabriel Debenedetti. He spoke after President-elect Donald Trump's first formal news conference Wednesday, and says both the Democrats and the Republicans are facing a serious identity crisis.

The 26-year old reporter for Politico spoke at the Clinton School of Public Service at the University of Arkansas. He covered the 2012 presidential election for Reuters and the 2016 election for Politico.