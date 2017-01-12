Ramsey officers find 7 children, woman in labor in stolen car

Ramsey police say a woman in labor was stopped in a stolen car with seven minors inside, some with packaging tape over their mouths. Three other adults were also detained for questioning.

Early Tuesday, officers pulled over the woman for a driving violation. During the stop, police learned she was going into labor and transported her to the hospital.

The children in the car initially seemed unresponsive, police said in a press release, but were awoken by officers. Paramedics checked the minors at the scene before police separated them from the adults for questioning.

A preliminary investigation determined they weren't in immediate danger and released them to family.

Police arrested one of the adults in connection with felony possession of a stolen vehicle.