Where to start? A conversation about Trump's press conference

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

In his first press conference since July of last year, President-elect Donald Trump addressed conflict of interest concerns, which were initially why the event was called.

However, as reporter Aaron Blake put it, "there is a sudden glut of a huge amount of stories coming from one press conference."

MPR News reporter Mark Zdechlik had a lot to talk about.

He spoke with Blake, senior reporter for Washington Post blog The Fix, Republican strategist Susan Del Percio, founder of Susan Del Percio Strategies, and McKay Coppins, staff writer for the Atlantic, about Trump's press conference.

