Get in line, transit. Legislature has other priorities

There has been a lot of talk this legislative session about health insurance costs.

Lawmakers say they want that to be the first big bill they work on. A tax bill and borrowing bill for construction projects across the state are also waiting in the wings.

But let's not forget that transportation funding is, and has been, a big issue in the state and there has been no movement on funding for a couple of years now.

Adam Duininck, head of the Metropolitan Council, joined MPR News host Tom Weber to talk transportation.

To hear the entire conversation, use the audio player above.