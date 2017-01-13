The Bush twins wrote a letter to the Obama sisters

Former President George W. Bush's daughters, Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush, have penned a letter of advice to President Barack Obama's daughters days before the Obama family officially moves out of the White House.
In the letter published online by Time on Thursday, the Bush twins, now 35, tell 18-year-old Malia Obama and 15-year-old Sasha that as "former First Children," they'll be taking a position they "didn't seek and one with no guidelines."
The Bushes advise the Obamas to draw on their many experiences during their time in the White House and use them to "help guide you in making positive change."
The Bush twins also poked a bit of fun at themselves in the note by telling the Obamas to enjoy college, adding "as most of the world knows, we did."
They ended the letter by saying:
"You have lived through the unbelievable pressure of the White House. You have listened to harsh criticism of your parents by people who had never even met them. You stood by as your precious parents were reduced to headlines. Your parents, who put you first and who not only showed you but gave you the world. As always, they will be rooting for you as you begin your next chapter. And so will we."