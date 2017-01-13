Franken says he will oppose Sessions' nomination for AG

Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) speaks to reporters at a news conference on June 9, 2016 in Washington, D.C.

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken says he will oppose Alabama GOP Sen. Jeff Sessions' nomination to be attorney general in the Donald Trump administration.

"I'm going to vote against Sen. Sessions. I just don't feel comfortable that he would protect all Americans' rights," Franken told MSNBC Friday morning.

Franken questioned Sessions this week at confirmation hearings held by the Senate Judiciary Committee. Earlier this week he told MPR News he was undecided on how he would vote.

In questioning Sessions, Franken focused on his civil rights record and the number of cases Sessions had prosecuted as U.S. Attorney.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is also a member of the judiciary committee. She has not yet said how she will vote on the nomination.

Sessions is likely to be confirmed despite Democrats' opposition, because Republicans have a majority on the committee and in the Senate.