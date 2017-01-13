Mark Coyle on the future of U of M athletics

Last September, University of Minnesota athletics director Mark Coyle fired wrestling coach J Robinson for not being "forthcoming with his superiors when reporting his suspicions about [athletes] selling and abusing prescription medication," Coyle said in a press conference.

And by Christmas, Coyle had suspended 10 Gophers football players following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault. Here, Coyle talked about the measures he has put in place to address sexual assaults and shared his hopes for 2017.

