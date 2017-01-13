Gov. Dayton signs first bill of session, lining up tax code with federal changes

Gov. Mark Dayton speaks to a crowd during the Minnesota Veterans Day Program at the Veterans Memorial Community Center on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016.

Gov. Mark Dayton signed legislation Friday that will line up state tax code with recent federal changes in time for the start of the tax filing season.

The tax conformity measure will provide $21 million in tax cuts to more than 200,000 Minnesotans, including college students, teachers and homeowners.

Lawmakers took swift action on the measure during the first two weeks of the session. While it's a relatively minor accomplishment for a budget year, Dayton said the bill was worth celebrating with a signing ceremony.

"I mean, to get the legislature to act on anything, especially a tax bill, at this early stage is an achievement," he said. "To get one that was passed unanimously by both bodies and didn't have to go to conference and get all the differences worked out is a bonafide achievement."

Lawmakers last passed a federal tax conformity bill in 2015. This year's tax filing season begins Jan. 23.