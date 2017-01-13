The legislative session is off to a busy start

• Subscribe to the MPR News with Tom Weber podcast
It's been a busy two weeks up at the Capitol, where Minnesota lawmakers are back in town for the 2017 legislative session.
Three political reporters joined MPR News host Tom Weber for a look at what has already happened and what's to come.
Guests• Briana Bierschbach, who covers the Minnesota Legislature for MinnPost.
• Ricardo Lopez, who covers Minnesota politics for the Star Tribune.
•Brian Bakst, who covers politics for MPR News.
To hear the entire conversation use the audio player above.