Deputy shot and killed man on Mille Lacs reservation; was responding to alleged home invasion robbery

A Mille Lacs County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man during an attempted home invasion robbery, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Friday.

According to the preliminary investigation, four men broke into a home in the reservation community of Vineland. There were more than a dozen people inside.

Three deputies arrived. One of the deputies entered the home and found an intruder in a bedroom with a shotgun pointed at several people. When the intruder refused to drop the gun, deputy Daniel Mott shot and killed him.

Mott has served with the Sheriff's office for 14 years. He's been placed on standard administrative leave.

The man killed has been identified by the Midwest Medical Examiner as 20-year-old Jamison Anderson of Vineland. An autopsy is underway. There is no video of the incident. The BCA plans to turn findings of the investigation over to the Mille Lacs County Attorney's Office.

The BCA said EMTs treated a person injured in the attempted robbery. Three suspects, from Brainerd, Bayport and Onamia, were arrested and booked into the Mille Lacs County Jail.

The BCA said the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office and the Mille Lacs Tribal Police are investigating the assaults and attempted robbery.