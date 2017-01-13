Minnesota man sentenced to 20 years in infant son's death

A central Minnesota man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after a jury convicted him of killing his infant son.

Thirty-four-year-old Robert John Kaiser of Albany again denied harming his son when he was sentenced Thursday. The St. Cloud Times reports Kaiser told the judge he's "not sure" what happened to his son, William.

The defense asked the judge to place Kaiser on probation, arguing there were other possible causes of the 2-month-old baby's death in 2014.

But prosecutor Josh Kannegieter said the jury didn't believe those other causes and believed that Kaiser's abuse was the reason the boy died.

A Stearns County jury in October convicted Kaiser of second-degree murder. Kaiser will have to serve about 11 years in prison before he is eligible for release.