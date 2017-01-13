With his choice of inauguration prayer leaders, Trump shows his values

Evangelist Franklin Graham will follow his family's tradition of praying at presidential inaugurations when he prays during the ceremony for President-elect Donald Trump. He prayed previously at the 2001 inauguration of George W. Bush, and Graham's father, Billy, prayed at the inauguration of several presidents.
