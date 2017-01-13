'The Twist' did something 55 years ago that's never been done before -- or since

Chubby Checker's "The Twist" Original cover art

Today's Morning Edition music is from Chubby Checker with "The Twist."

The song hit No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart 55 years ago. But that was actually its second time hitting the No. 1 spot. The first time was two years earlier in 1960.

It's the only record in American history to top the charts on two separate occasions.

Checker's widely known, of course, for making the twist an enormously popular dance move. It's now considered to be the first worldwide dance craze, though in the '60s it still had many critics who found it simply too provocative.