After 146 years, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus to shut down

Asian elephants perform for the final time in the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus last May, in Providence, R.I. After its controversial use of the animals for its shows, the company retired the elephants to its 200-acre Center for Elephant Conservation in Florida.
Asian elephants perform for the final time in the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus last May, in Providence, R.I. After its controversial use of the animals for its shows, the company retired the elephants to its 200-acre Center for Elephant Conservation in Florida. 