Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life celebrated in song and ceremony

Today's Morning Edition music is from Ashley DuBose with "Do Your Thing." She sang last night as part of a Martin Luther King Day Celebration at Ice House in Minneapolis. Also performing was rapper Greg Grease.

It was one of many M.L.K tribute concerts around the state. DuBose is best known for participating on season 5 of the hit reality TV show "The Voice." But she's back home now in the Twin Cities where she works as a singer, actress, and model. Today is the actual Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, with several events around Minnesota marking the occasion.