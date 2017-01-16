Myrlie Evers-Williams gives Minneapolis keynote on Martin Luther King Day

Martin Luther King Jr. AP 1963

Author and civil rights activist Myrlie Evers-Williams gives the keynote address at the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Breakfast at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

She's the author of "For Us, The Living" and "Watch Me Fly: What I Learned on the Way to Becoming the Woman I Was Meant to Be." Evers-Williams was chair of the NAACP from 1995 to 1998.

The annual Dr. MLK Jr. Holiday Breakfast is presented by the General Mills Foundation and the United Negro College Fund.

