'Meaning of Michelle' essays celebrate First Lady's realness

First lady Michelle Obama speaks as she welcomes community leaders from across the country to celebrate the successes and share best practices to continue the work of the Mayor's Challenge to End Veterans' Homelessness East Room of the White House complex in Washington on Nov. 14, 2016.
First lady Michelle Obama speaks as she welcomes community leaders from across the country to celebrate the successes and share best practices to continue the work of the Mayor's Challenge to End Veterans' Homelessness East Room of the White House complex in Washington on Nov. 14, 2016. 