Pedestrian killed on University Avenue in Fridley

Fridley police officers responded to the accident at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 57th Avenue NE at 5:46 Monday morning.

Fridley Police Captain Mike Monsrud said it's a busy intersection about a block north of Interstate 694, with a Cub Foods grocery store and Super America gas station.

A male pedestrian was struck in the northbound lanes of University Ave. Monsrud said he was deceased when officers arrived.

"It was near the intersection, we're still not sure if he was in the crosswalk or just north of that," he said.

Police are working with the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office to identify the victim and notify next of kin.

Monsrud said while rare, pedestrian fatalities do occur in the area.

"We get a couple a year," he said. "University and Highway 65 are the big trunk highways that go north and south through our city. And usually a couple times a year a pedestrian will get struck and killed by a vehicle."

The 41-year-old male driver was not injured in the incident and is cooperating with authorities. At this point drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, Monsrud added.

Fridley Police, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating.