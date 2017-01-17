Tuesday AM Sloppy commute expected

U.S. abortion rate falls to lowest level since Roe v. Wade

The U.S. abortion rate is at the lowest recorded point since the Supreme Court's <em>Roe v. Wade </em>decision<em> </em>in 1973.
The U.S. abortion rate is at the lowest recorded point since the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision in 1973. 