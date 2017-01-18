IQ2 debate: 'Policing is racially biased'

Police chief Janee Harteau MPR Photo | Tim Nelson

Does criminal behavior drive law enforcement's use of deadly force, or is there racial bias among police officers? In a new debate from the Intelligence Squared series, two former cops and two lawyers explore the recent incidents, the statistics, and the public controversy.

The motion is: "Policing is racially biased."

For the motion: Marq Claxton, Black Law Enforcement Alliance and retired NYPD detective. Gloria Browne-Marshall, professor of constitutional law at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. Former civil rights attorney.

Against the motion: Heather Mac Donald, fellow at the Manhattan Institute, lawyer and author, "The War on Cops." Harry Stern, attorney at Rains Lucia Stern, and former police officer.

