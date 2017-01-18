Parting thoughts: Let the good times roll

Diane Witherspoon, 68, of Minneapolis, was an accomplished jazz singer. She passed away in December.

Diane Witherspoon of Minneapolis passed away last month after a long career as a jazz singer. She was first inspired by her sister, Shirley Witherspoon, a renowned jazz musician who sang with the likes of Duke Ellington.

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with Witherspoon's brother, Harvey, about Diane's life.

"She brought a lot of light into a lot of people's lives, literally, around the world," Harvey Witherspoon said. "As soon as she opened her voice, they stopped whatever they were doing, and they had to turn and observe."

