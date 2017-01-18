Closing the rural,urban poverty gap

Amid a growing divide between metro and rural areas, a local public policy organization is launching a new project to figure out what it will take to strengthen communities and economies in greater Minnesota.

What kinds of state policies, local programs, or business incentives will work? What will help reduce inequality and poverty? Growth & Justice calls its new effort the "Minnesota Rural Equity Project."

MPR News host Tom Weber spoke with two guests;mdash&Growth & Justice President Dane Smith and Granite Falls Mayor Dave Smiglewski;mdash&about problems in rural Minnesota, why rural Minnesotans are feeling the pinch, and what can be done about it.

