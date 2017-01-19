Audit sharply critical of Perpich Center management

Students walk the halls at the Perpich Arts High School in Golden Valley on February 25, 2016.

The state arts agency that runs schools in Golden Valley and Woodbury is in need of an overhaul, according to a report out Thursday from the Minnesota legislative auditor.

The long list of problems includes lax oversight from the Perpich Center for Arts Education board, low enrollment and test scores at the schools and low staff morale.

The Perpich Center was created in 1985 to offer arts outreach to school districts, and in 1989 its namesake two-year arts high school opened. In 2013 it also took over management of Crosswinds Arts and Science middle school.

Complaints about management of that school surfaced last spring, and former arts high school employees have spoken out about a hostile work environment at their school.

The legislative audit confirmed some of those concerns, noting that arts high school enrollment took a dive after 2011, from 306 students to 187 in 2016. The report says 78 percent of students come from the metro area, which runs counter to the school's statutory requirement that it "must plan for the enrollment of pupils on an equal basis from each congressional district."

Students also aren't doing well on state tests, and the report says the arts high school didn't give the required 11th grade state math test in 2014.

The bleak picture continued to expand with the report's evaluation of Crosswinds school. Enrollment is lower than it's been since the Perpich Center took over management, and Crosswinds math and reading test scores are low and declining.

The report said the Perpich Center suffers from lax board oversight. Board members are gubernatorial appointees, not publicly elected like school boards. Members have "infrequently solicited public input" and have not set annual goals for the agency in nine years.

The report says the board should start examining enrollment and test score trends, pay closer attention to budgets, and annually evaluate the executive director. A recent board report did recommend a director evaluation, but former executive director Sue Mackert retired earlier this month. Mackert took over the agency in 2010.

Public access to Perpich Center business has also been limited, according to the report. The auditor noted there have been few opportunities for public comment at meetings, and that until recently no meeting minutes were posted online and board members' individual contact information wasn't provided.

The auditor didn't make specific recommendations for a path forward, but the report laid out options. The Perpich Center could drop management of Crosswinds or drop both schools, or it could disappear altogether as an agency.

If Perpich were converted to a charter school, which has been a popular suggestion with some legislators, its funding would likely see a big cut. The report noted that the arts high school spent $20,442 per student last year, compared to $11,527 per student at the average Minnesota school district in 2015.

As legislators consider the report, the Perpich Center is undergoing significant change. Nine of the 15 board members are new as of July, and the agency is searching for a new executive director.