Deputy and suspect killed in shootout in North Dakota

Authorities say a sheriff's deputy and a suspect have been killed in a shootout in North Dakota.

WDAY-TV reports four law enforcement officers chased a man in a stolen pickup truck through the Devils Lake area about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The officers caught up with the pickup at an intersection and a shootout began.

Rolette County Sheriff Gearald Medrud says a deputy was fatally shot. He says the suspect was also killed. Authorities have not released the identities of the deceased deputy and suspect.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the case. The sheriff's department says officials will hold a briefing Thursday morning.

Devils Lake is about 180 miles northeast of Bismarck, N.D.