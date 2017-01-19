I-94 closing this weekend in Maple Grove for bridge demolition

Third time's the charm.

After being delayed twice due to bad weather, the demolition of the 101st Avenue North bridge crossing Interstate 94 in Maple Grove is finally happening.

What that means for you is that both directions of I-94 will close between Interstate 494 and the new Minnesota Highway 610/I-94 interchange this weekend, although local westbound traffic will still be able to travel west on I-94 to Maple Grove Parkway.

Lane closures on I-94 will begin at 8 p.m. Friday, with a full closure at 10 p.m. Both directions of the interstate will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

Detours during the closure are:

• Westbound I-94: Detour north on U.S. Highway 169 and west on Minnesota Highway 610 to westbound I-94.

• Eastbound I-94: Detour east on Minnesota Highway 610 and south on U.S. Highway 169 to I-94.

The 101st Avenue bridge is being removed because it is no longer needed, thanks to Minnesota Highway 610.