How to navigate Friday's inauguration protests

Thousands of people are expected to protest the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump at events throughout the Twin Cities on Friday.

The largest of nearly 10 protests in the works is scheduled to take place through downtown Minneapolis. The "Resist from Day One Coalition" has organized a march that begins on Lake Street at 2 p.m. and follows a route along Nicollet Mall to City Hall at 5 p.m.

Organizer Alex Boxer said the group represents more than 70 Twin Cities organizations.

"We're working moms, immigrant Americans, people of color, LGBTQI folks, young people, students, people of faith doing our best to improve our communities," Boxer said.

Boxer said the coalition does not have official plans to block highways or disrupt businesses.

Minneapolis Police spokesman Corey Schmidt said the department has no planned road closures, but will make them on an as-needed basis. He said officers are assigned to Friday's protest events and the department can "get additional staffing from around the city if needed."

The Women's March Minnesota is scheduled for Saturday morning at the State Capitol. Organizers say they expect 20,000 people to attend.

Protests scheduled for Friday, Jan. 20

CTUL (Centro de Trabajadores Unidos en Lucha) Janitors strike against Trump

5:30 to 8 a.m. | The Home Depot, 1520 New Brighton Blvd., Minneapolis | More information





Students for a Democratic Society at UMN, campus walkout

1 to 1:30 p.m. | Humphrey School of Public Affairs, 301 19th Ave. S., Minneapolis | More information





Resist from Day One MN Mega-March kickoff

2 to 6 p.m. | Kmart, 10 W. Lake St., Minneapolis | More information





Native Lives Matter Blake Snake Resistance March

2:30 to 5 p.m. | Peavey Field Park, 730 E. 22nd St., Minneapolis | More information





Water is Life - Resist Cultural Genocide - Native Lives Matter

3 to 5:30 p.m. | 1900 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis | More information





Resist from Day One MN Mega-March rally on Nicollet

2 to 6 p.m. | Plymouth Congregational Church, 1900 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis | More information





Resist from Day One MN rally at City Hall

2 to 6 p.m. | Minneapolis City Hall, 350 S. 5th St., Minneapolis | More information





U.M.A.H.H. (The Universal Movement for Advancing Hip-Hop) presents Ice Cube's Good Day 25th Anniversary Party

7 p.m. to 2 a.m. | Nomad World Pub, 501 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis | More information





Map: "Resist from Day One Coalition" inauguration protest

