MNsure CEO urges sign-ups for 2017 as deadline looms

Minnesotans who purchase health insurance through MNsure have just a week and a half left to pick a plan.

Many are counting on subsidies promised by lawmakers to help with soaring premiums. But those subsidies are tied up until lawmakers can agree on a plan.

This sign-up season has been especially difficult for the 3-year-old program: on top of the premium increases, a number of insurance companies stopped offering plans on the exchange altogether. And now, Congress is moving to repeal the Affordable Care Act. That's creating a lot of uncertainty about the program's future.

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with MNsure CEO Allison O'Toole.

