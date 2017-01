Nick Hayes on 'Russia's Visible Hand: Putin, Trump and Cybermischief'

Gary Eichten, left, and Nick Hayes Courtesy of St. John's University

Russia expert and history professor Nick Hayes of St. John's University, in conversation with MPR's Gary Eichten about "Russia's Visible Hand: Putin, Trump and Cybermischief in the 2016 Election."

Nick Hayes is University Chair in Critical Thinking at St. John's University and the College of St. Benedict. Gary Eichten is MPR News Editor-at-large. Recorded January 18, 2017 at St. John's University.