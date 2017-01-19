Drug lord 'El Chapo' extradited by Mexico to U.S.

Mexican soldiers leave the airport in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, after authorities handed over drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to U.S. officials.
Mexican soldiers leave the airport in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, after authorities handed over drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to U.S. officials. 